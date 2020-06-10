|
|
WOODSIDE, Rose F. (Chiodi) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 10th at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Donald Woodside and companion of nine years to Lou Palmieri. Devoted and loving mother of Edward Woodside and his wife Denise of Saugus, Kevin Woodside and his wife Julie of Winthrop and Donna Woodside of East Boston. Adored and proud grandmother "Nina" of Joseph Woodside of East Boston, Michael Woodside of Saugus, Kevin Woodside and his wife Kori of Lynn, Lauren Doucette and her husband Paul of Lynn and Nicole Bennett and her husband Thomas of North Carolina. Great-grandmother of Kayden Woodside. Cherished daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Cardinale) Chiodi and sister to her 10 siblings, Elena LaMonica, Catherine Spagnola, & Salvatore Chiodi and the late Larry Chiodi, Pauline-Paolini-Anastasio, Andrew Chiodi, Frances Imbrescia, Antoniette Smith, Anthony Chiodi and Anne Magner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In the early 70's, Rosie began working at the Ninety-Nine restaurant in Boston which eventually became The Nines (a name she suggested) when new management took over. She was loved by all of her customers for her bigger than life personality and her ability to tell the best jokes. When the restaurant closed tin he mid-90's, she wasn't quite ready to call it quits and moved on to work at several establishments in East Boston, including Barney's and the Pony Lounge. Anyone that ever knew her, couldn't help but love her. She was everyone's favorite. Nothing meant more to her than her family. Rosie was the most generous and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending summer vacations in Cape Cod and New Hampshire and countless Sunday dinners and holidays together. Services will be held in accordance to Phase 2 of the MA re-opening plan. All attendees will be asked to wear face coverings during any services and maintain social distancing practices. Family and friends will honor Rose's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, June 16, from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Rose's life will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston, at 10AM. Services will conclude with Rose being laid to rest with her beloved husband Donald at VA National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020