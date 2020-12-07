WEILBURG, Rose G. Age 92, passed away on December 4th after a short illness. Rose was born in NY City on May 10, 1928 to David and Dora (Gurevich) Ginsberg. After high school, she met and married Adoph M. ("Buddy") Weilburg and they settled in Manhasset Hills, Long Island where they raised their children, Dr. Jeffrey Weilburg, and now-retired attorney Lauren Weilburg Mazzella. Rose and Buddy later moved to the Pine Hills in Plymouth, MA to be nearer to their grandchildren, David Weilburg, his wife Emily, Lizzie Weilburg, Jason Mazzella and Rachael Mazzella Zukus and her husband Jason. She was active in the Sisterhood of Long Island Temple Judea, an avid bridge and canasta player, and she and Buddy loved to dance. "Grandma's Chocolate Cake" was legendary among both her grandchildren and their friends. Rose's life was full of joy watching her grandchildren at school events, sports and college graduations, and just last year, two wonderful weddings. Most recently she resided at North Hill in Needham. She will be sorely missed. Due to the pandemic, a Private Service will be held for the family and a Memorial Service and gathering for friends may be planned for a future date. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com