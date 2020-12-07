1/
ROSE G. WEILBURG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEILBURG, Rose G. Age 92, passed away on December 4th after a short illness. Rose was born in NY City on May 10, 1928 to David and Dora (Gurevich) Ginsberg. After high school, she met and married Adoph M. ("Buddy") Weilburg and they settled in Manhasset Hills, Long Island where they raised their children, Dr. Jeffrey Weilburg, and now-retired attorney Lauren Weilburg Mazzella. Rose and Buddy later moved to the Pine Hills in Plymouth, MA to be nearer to their grandchildren, David Weilburg, his wife Emily, Lizzie Weilburg, Jason Mazzella and Rachael Mazzella Zukus and her husband Jason. She was active in the Sisterhood of Long Island Temple Judea, an avid bridge and canasta player, and she and Buddy loved to dance. "Grandma's Chocolate Cake" was legendary among both her grandchildren and their friends. Rose's life was full of joy watching her grandchildren at school events, sports and college graduations, and just last year, two wonderful weddings. Most recently she resided at North Hill in Needham. She will be sorely missed. Due to the pandemic, a Private Service will be held for the family and a Memorial Service and gathering for friends may be planned for a future date. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved