ROSE GIORDANO

GIORDANO, Rose Age 91, passed away peacefully at the Village at Willow Crossing in Mansfield on September 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Maki) Michenzie. Rose was born on September 9, 1929 in Walpole and was a graduate of Walpole High School, Class of 1948. She married her late husband Frank on June 10, 1951 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole. A Walpole native and longtime Foxborough resident, Rose resided in Mansfield for the last 7 years. She was employed as a switchboard operator at the former Foxboro Company before raising her daughters. Rose was a member of the Foxborough Garden Club and was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Foxborough, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Loving wife of the late Frank Giordano. Devoted mother of Michele and her husband Bob Giammarco and the late Tracy Giordano. Grandmother of Caitlin Wilson and Geoffrey Wilson. Sister of Dorothy Dalton, Barbara Murray, Lillian McNulty, Priscilla DeVautour, Beverly Norwell, Edward Michenzie and the late Eileen Hamlin and James Michenzie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Washington Street, Walpole. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or www.oldcolonyhospice.org
Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Friday, October 2 from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH, with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471