GRASSA, Rose (Palumbo) Of Waltham, formerly of Boston's West End, Revere & Newton, July 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul S. Grassa. Devoted & loving mother of Rosemary Hanlon and her husband Terence of Hudson and Paula G. Crugnale and her husband Joey of Belmont; cherished grandmother of Paul T. Hanlon, Joseph P. Crugnale and his wife Nandita Thatte, Kathleen R. DiMasi and her husband Tony DiMasi and Nikki L. Crugnale; and dear sister of Anthony Palumbo and his wife Irma of Stoneham, Raffaela Ricciardi of Manchester, NH, and Salvatore Palumbo of Hudson. In addition, she is survived by many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Rose's Life at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. Parking attendants will be on duty.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Bethany Healthcare Center, c/o Mission Advancement, 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019