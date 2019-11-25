Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROSE HOVNANIAN
ROSE HOVNANIAN

ROSE HOVNANIAN Obituary
HOVNANIAN, Rose Age 94, formerly of Burlington, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her brother, John Hovnanian. Beloved sister of Joseph Hovnanian and his wife Jane of North Andover. Loving aunt of Linda Buckley, Donna Evangelista, Steven Hovnanian, and Gail Carchedi. Also survived by 12 grandnieces and nephews and 1 great-niece. Funeral from Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont at 11 AM. Relative and friends invited. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
