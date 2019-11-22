Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
ROSE (PAOLETTI) HUNT

ROSE (PAOLETTI) HUNT Obituary
HUNT, Rose (Paoletti) Lifetime Newton resident, age 89, Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years to Russell E. Hunt. Devoted mother of Gary J. Hunt of Newton, Christopher Hunt and his wife Joyce of Stoughton and Russell A. Hunt and his wife Maryjeanne of Millis. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Hunt, Thomas Hunt and his wife Jilian, Kimberly, Travis and Taylor Hunt. Dear sister of Joseph Paoletti of Newton and the late John and Eugene Paoletti. Daughter of the late Giacomo and Carmela (Marino) Paoletti. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Monday, Nov. 25 from 4-8pm and again Tuesday morning at 11AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 noon Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
