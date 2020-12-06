1/
ROSE I. (ARCAND) GOFFREDO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOFFREDO, Rose I. (Arcand) Of Burlington, formerly of West Roxbury & Everett, Dec. 4. Loving mother of Donna Sheeran & her husband Peter of Pelham, NH and Laura Landry of West Newbury & her companion, Craig Poirier. Sister of the late James Hutchins and Pauline Arcand. Proud grandmother of Jessica Thompson & her husband Keith, Matthew Gingras & his fiancée, Katie Zayla, Nicholas Scribner & his wife Marissa, and Heather Gingras. Great-grandmother of Ellenore & Grace Thompson and Addison Scribner. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Wednesday, December 9 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church in St. Veronica Parish, www.stveronica.org, 111 Winn Street, Burlington at 10 a.m. The interment will be private. Memorials in Rose's name may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or www.kidney.org/donation For directions, obituary, online guest book, video tribute, and live stream of Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved