GOFFREDO, Rose I. (Arcand) Of Burlington, formerly of West Roxbury & Everett, Dec. 4. Loving mother of Donna Sheeran & her husband Peter of Pelham, NH and Laura Landry of West Newbury & her companion, Craig Poirier. Sister of the late James Hutchins and Pauline Arcand. Proud grandmother of Jessica Thompson & her husband Keith, Matthew Gingras & his fiancée, Katie Zayla, Nicholas Scribner & his wife Marissa, and Heather Gingras. Great-grandmother of Ellenore & Grace Thompson and Addison Scribner. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Wednesday, December 9 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church in St. Veronica Parish, www.stveronica.org
, 111 Winn Street, Burlington at 10 a.m. The interment will be private. Memorials in Rose's name may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 209 W. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or www.kidney.org/donation
