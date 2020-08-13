Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE KERRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (NAKASHIAN) KERRIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE (NAKASHIAN) KERRIGAN Obituary
KERRIGAN, Rose (Nakashian) Of Wayland, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, 2020 after a short illness. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Charles Hunter Kerrigan, devoted mother of Dr. David Kerrigan and his wife Becky, and Charlotte Janigian and her husband Renie, loving grandmother of Charlie and Timmy Kerrigan, and Lillian and Alina Janigian. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Sima Nakashian, her sister Dorothy Nakashian Howes, and brother John Nakashian. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Rose's Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. Arrangements provided by the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN. Please refer to Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown, MA for complete obituary and messages of condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -