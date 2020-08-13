|
KERRIGAN, Rose (Nakashian) Of Wayland, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, 2020 after a short illness. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Charles Hunter Kerrigan, devoted mother of Dr. David Kerrigan and his wife Becky, and Charlotte Janigian and her husband Renie, loving grandmother of Charlie and Timmy Kerrigan, and Lillian and Alina Janigian. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Sima Nakashian, her sister Dorothy Nakashian Howes, and brother John Nakashian. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Rose's Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. Arrangements provided by the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN. Please refer to Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown, MA for complete obituary and messages of condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020