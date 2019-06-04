ABISSO, Rose L. (Olovolo) Of Andover, and many years, Malden, MA. Entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family, on June 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was daughter of the late Alphonzo and Carmella Olivolo. Rose was born on June 7, 1927, in Boston, MA. She is survived of her husband of 69 years, Rocco Abisso; son Stephen Abisso and daughter-in-law Kathy; son Robert Abisso and his wife Kathleen; grandchildren Joseph R. Abisso, Robert C. Abisso and Alexandra A. Abisso; sister Yolanda Velardo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Virginia, Anne, Lena and Patricia; brothers Christopher, Thomas and Charles. Rose was a loving wife and so enjoyed dancing with her husband, kicking up their heels on Saturday nights for many years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her doors were always wide open to family, friends and all those who walked through her doorway. She expressed her love by cooking, sewing and through her genuine welcoming spirit. Holidays were most special to her as she loved gathering with those closest to her and the strangers that might have tagged along. If you were in her presence, you were family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Visitation Hours on Friday, June 7th from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 3rd, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made at , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



