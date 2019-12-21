Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:15 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE CIMMARUTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE L. (LACONCA) CIMMARUTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE L. (LACONCA) CIMMARUTA Obituary
CIMMARUTA, Rose L. (LaConca) At 91 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, December 20th, following a brief illness, surrounded by the love and grace of her God & her family. Beloved wife of the late Oreste Cimmaruta. Adored mother of Joseph M. Cimmaruta of Tewksbury & John A. Cimmaruta & his wife Angela of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Charlene R. McCormack & her husband Michael of Lowell, Jennifer L. Cimmaruta & her fiancé Joshua Goodman, John J. Cimmaruta & James S. Cimmaruta, all of Revere & Tiffany P. Pemberton of South Korea. Rose also leaves in tender memory, her precious late grandson, Jesse M. Cimmaruta. Dear sister to Edward LaConca & his late wife Marie of Lynn & the late Vincent J. "Jimmy" LaConca & his late wife Josephine. Also lovingly survived by her daughter-in-law Lisa M. Cimmaruta of Revere, a great-grandson, Thomas McCormack of Lowell & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Proud daughter of the late Giovanni B. "John" LaConca & Louise "Pizzi" LaConca. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, December 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. & immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. For the last few years, Rose was a resident of CareOne at Essex Park of Beverly, MA, where she was extraordinarily cared for & received the finest in geriatric care. From grateful hearts, the family asks, rather than flowers, remembrances be made to the Patients' Activities Fund at CareOne at Essex Park, 265 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -