CIMMARUTA, Rose L. (LaConca) At 91 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, December 20th, following a brief illness, surrounded by the love and grace of her God & her family. Beloved wife of the late Oreste Cimmaruta. Adored mother of Joseph M. Cimmaruta of Tewksbury & John A. Cimmaruta & his wife Angela of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Charlene R. McCormack & her husband Michael of Lowell, Jennifer L. Cimmaruta & her fiancé Joshua Goodman, John J. Cimmaruta & James S. Cimmaruta, all of Revere & Tiffany P. Pemberton of South Korea. Rose also leaves in tender memory, her precious late grandson, Jesse M. Cimmaruta. Dear sister to Edward LaConca & his late wife Marie of Lynn & the late Vincent J. "Jimmy" LaConca & his late wife Josephine. Also lovingly survived by her daughter-in-law Lisa M. Cimmaruta of Revere, a great-grandson, Thomas McCormack of Lowell & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Proud daughter of the late Giovanni B. "John" LaConca & Louise "Pizzi" LaConca. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, December 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. & immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. For the last few years, Rose was a resident of CareOne at Essex Park of Beverly, MA, where she was extraordinarily cared for & received the finest in geriatric care. From grateful hearts, the family asks, rather than flowers, remembrances be made to the Patients' Activities Fund at CareOne at Essex Park, 265 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019