PLAZA, Rose L. (Zapata) Age 85, of Stoneham, a retired receptionist at the North End Community Health Center, died February 1, 2020. Mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Jennifer Plaza of Danvers, Debbie and Charles Papillo of Vermont, and Caroline and Joseph Colarusso of Stoneham, grandmother of Charles, Stephanie, Anthony, Joseph, Richard, Kylie, McKenzie, Cody, and Brady, great-grandmother of Rose Grace, sister of Josephine "Chickie" Danieli of Boston and the late Fernando "Sonny" Zapata, former wife of Carlos Plaza of Puerto Rico. A Service celebrating Rose's life will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6PM in the Hope Christian Church, 58 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery will be private. As requested, there are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's name may be made to a special pro-life charity, the Boston Center for Pregnancy Choices, 120 Lincoln St., Suite 1-A, Boston, MA 02111. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 Lyonsfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020