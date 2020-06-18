|
DiNICOLA, Rose Louise (Parisse) Of Hyde Park, formerly of Roxbury, passed away June 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Rico Di Nicola. Loving and devoted mom of Debra and her husband, Robert Lombard, of Norwood and Barbara and her husband, John Mc Kenney, of Canton. Dedicated and proud nana of Amanda and Thomas McKenney. Loving step- grandmother to Kristin (John) O'Donnell and Michael Lombard. Survived by devoted and dedicated niece, Marie Akikie and her husband, Fred, and Nancy Marotta, and many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Also loving sister-in-law of Mrs. Maryann Benincasa of Rochester, NY., along with many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving and caring cousins from St. Paul, MN, who were also a big part of Rose's life. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton, Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Those who wish to visit the family may do so between 9:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the mass at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 people will be allowed within the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests must bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. We send out a special and sincere appreciation to the loving caregivers that supported Rose over the years, especially Dr. Michael Zito, and to the Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital Staff and the Whittier Rehab Hospital Staff for the support and loving care. Donations may be made in her memory to the at or to the at . For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020