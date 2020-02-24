|
BUCKLEY, Rose M. (Domenichello) Of Chelsea, on Feb. 20, Beloved wife of the late Gerald W. "Gerry" Buckley. Devoted mother of Kevin Buckley and his wife Elaine of Duxbury and Laurie Buckley of Chelsea. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Buckley, Colin Buckley, Courtney Monzione, Caroline Buckley. Adoring great-grandmother of Wyatt Buckley. Loving daughter of the late Michael A. Domenichello, Sr. and Marie (Courtney) Spadafora-Domenichello. Dear sister of Ellen Russell, Michael Domenichello, Jr. and the late Mary DeCristoforo . Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many extended family members. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Relatives are kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home, on Friday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire contributions in her memory may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Or visit; www.KidneyFund.org For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020