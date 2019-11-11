Boston Globe Obituaries
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
ROSE M. CEDRONE

ROSE M. CEDRONE Obituary
CEDRONE, Rose M. Age 94, of East Boston, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the in Danvers. Cherished daughter of the late James and Florence (DeLucia) Letterie. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cedrone. Loving mother of Jean McGillicuddy and her late husband Daniel, and Richard Cedrone and his wife Sheila. Adored grandmother of Daniel McGilicuddy and his wife Monica, and late Jared Cedrone. Great-grandmother of Brianna McGilicuddy. Rose was predeceased by 8 loving brothers and sisters. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Rose's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Thursday, November 14th, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Rose's name to the , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923.

781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
