CEDRONE, Rose M. Age 94, of East Boston, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the in Danvers. Cherished daughter of the late James and Florence (DeLucia) Letterie. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cedrone. Loving mother of Jean McGillicuddy and her late husband Daniel, and Richard Cedrone and his wife Sheila. Adored grandmother of Daniel McGilicuddy and his wife Monica, and late Jared Cedrone. Great-grandmother of Brianna McGilicuddy. Rose was predeceased by 8 loving brothers and sisters. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Rose's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Thursday, November 14th, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Rose's name to the , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019