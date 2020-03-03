|
CIROLO, Rose M. (Dalfino) Of Belmont, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Cirolo. Mother of Lillian R. Cirolo of Winthrop. Sister of the late James, Joseph, and Charles Dalfino, Josephine Giangregorio and Ida Centauro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rose's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in Procession to The Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Belmont Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020