Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Luke
132 Lexington St
Belmont, MA
View Map
ROSE M. (DALFINO) CIROLO

ROSE M. (DALFINO) CIROLO Obituary
CIROLO, Rose M. (Dalfino) Of Belmont, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Cirolo. Mother of Lillian R. Cirolo of Winthrop. Sister of the late James, Joseph, and Charles Dalfino, Josephine Giangregorio and Ida Centauro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rose's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in Procession to The Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Belmont Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
