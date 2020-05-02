|
DEABN, Rose M. (Mudarri) Of Brighton and West Roxbury, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at age 104. Dear and devoted wife of the late Fred F. Deban. Loving mother of M. Joan Laham of Boston and her late husband Richard, Priscilla A. Deban of West Roxbury, Gerald E Deban and his wife Maria Chase of Hyde Park, Anthony F. Deban and his wife Diane of West Roxbury, and the late Fares G. Deban, II. Cherished grandma of Richard F. Laham and his wife Dr. Lorraine, Donna Laham and her husband Mitchell Blocker, Bruce Laham and his wife Chrissy, Mark Laham and his wife Claudia, Michael Deban and his wife Christine, Dr. Stephen Deban, Jonathan Chase-Deban, Allison Miller and her husband Tom, Dr. Courtney Deban and Anthony Deban, Jr. Great-grandmother of Raymond Deban, Eliana Laham, Ava Laham and Ian Laham. Dear sister of the late Aghnie Mudarri and Kamel Mudarri. Also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the 21st Century Endowment Fund of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Rxbury, MA 02132 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020