ROSE M. (CALABRO) FERRY


1925 - 2020
ROSE M. (CALABRO) FERRY Obituary
FERRY, Rose M. (Calabro) Of Waltham. May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George A. Ferry, Sr. Mother of George A. Ferry, Jr. (Fern) of Ft. Myers, FL, William P. Ferry (Patricia) of Naples, FL and Cotuit, and Kenneth M. Ferry (Janet) of Naples, FL and East Dennis. Grandmother of Adam Ferry, Aimee Ferry, Kristen Allen, Danielle Ferry and Taylor Carvalho. Great-grandmother of Kendall Rose Allen, Anthony Allen, Blake Carvalho and Sydney Rose Carvalho. Sister of Joan McKillop of Waltham and the late Stephen Calabro, Anthony Calabro and Michelena Lindsay. Also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral Services and Burial in Mt. Feake Cemetery are private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Waltham Council On Aging, 488 Main St., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
