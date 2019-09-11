Boston Globe Obituaries
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
GIAMPAOLO, Rose M. (Siciliano) Age 97, of Roslindale and Milton, died peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward A. Giampaolo. Beloved mother of Maria Giampaolo and her husband Frank Spalluzzi of Boston, Catherine Owen and her husband Tom of CA, and Michael Giampaolo and his wife Karen of Abington. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Spalluzzi and Grace Giampaolo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Pius X, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton, Saturday, September 14, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
