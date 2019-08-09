|
LaROSSA, Rose M. (Pizzi) Of Everett, Aug. 7. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. LaRossa. Dear and devoted mother of Claire F. Merenda and her husband, Michael of Durham, NH, Martin LaRossa and his wife, Barbara of Everett and Edward LaRossa and his wife, Jenny of Southington, CT. Rose was predeceased by 16 siblings. Loving grandmother of Michael Merenda, Jr. and his wife, Ruth, Christopher Merenda and his wife, Tammy, Holly Carmam and her husband, Al, Bethany Lowe and her husband, Brian, Jesse LaRossa and his wife, Mayra, Cassie LaRossa and Nikki LaRossa, and loving great-grandmother of Willy Merenda, Opal Merenda, Ja'Quan Merenda, Da'Jaun Merenda, Angelo Merenda, and Juliet Rose Lowe. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rose's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Tuesday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Rose's memory to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019