LAUZIERE, Rose M. (Papaleo) Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, on April 10th. Beloved wife of the late Edmund F. Lauziere. Loving mother of Edward of Nashua, NH, Richard and his wife Linda of Woburn, Joseph and his wife Debbie of Kentucky, Wayne and his wife Danielle of Lynn. Also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020