ROSE M. (CALLAHAN) MCEACHERN


1929 - 2020
McEACHERN, Rose M. (Callahan) Age 90, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Danvers, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank McEachern, Jr., mother of Susan Schwartz and her husband Mark of Hampton and grandmother of Sean McEachern. She was predeceased by five siblings, James Callahan, Jr., Ruth Day, Carolyn Benoit, Jean Manning, Mary Elizabeth Callahan, and Patricia Kelly. Longtime volunteer at Hunt Memorial Hospital, Danvers. After cremation, interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Rose's memorial website or to sign her tribute wall.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
