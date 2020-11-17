1/1
ROSE M. (TRICONI) MOBERG
MOBERG, Rose M. (Triconi) Of Norton, formerly of Wayland and born in Waltham, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday evening, November 13. Loving wife of 67 years to Edward M. Moberg, and Mom to Diane and Ken Spencer, Janice Moberg, and Edward Moberg and MJ Cormier. Nonni was cherished by her grandchildren: Anne Marie and Charles Rohling, Victoria Waldner and Leo Stemann, and Virgillia D'Antonio and Nick Bruha. All those who knew Rose were touched by her thoughtfulness, friendship, and generosity. Friends and family were always welcome in her home. She loved all holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas and expressed her creativity accordingly. She will be remembered as a remarkably progressive thinker, way ahead of her time. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Private Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA 02356 508-238-6641

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
