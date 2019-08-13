|
MODICA, Rose M. (Cimino) Age 80, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Rose had a long successful career at Towle Mfg., East Boston, MA. After her retirement Rose went on to be a part time secretary at St. Mary's Church, Revere. She became an active member of the St. Mary's community and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Rose was the loving mother of Maureen Perisie and her husband Richard of Peabody, and Michael Modica of Saugus, formerly of Revere. Dear sister of Phyllis Iudica and her husband Robert of Saugus, and the late Michael Cimino. Adored grandmother of Richard Perisie and Jennifer Sacchetti. Cherished great-grandmother of Bennet, Madelyn, and Maxwell. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will gather in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Friday, August 16th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book and directions please go to www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
