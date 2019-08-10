Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROSE MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE M. (JAMES) MOORE

ROSE M. (JAMES) MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Rose M. (James) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Moore. Loving mother of Sandra J. Moore and Wahid Mistikawi of Franklin and the late Stephen C. Moore. Daughter of the late William and Violet (Currier) James. Sister of the late Gordon and Mildred. Cherished grandmother of Lindsey Vokes and Tarryn Penn. Rose was an avid gardener and loved dancing. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30am at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 62 Cedar St., Dedham, MA 02026. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:00am-9:30am only. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
