O'BRIEN, Rose M. Age 89, a lifelong resident of Somerville, who was born on December 26, 1929, passed into God's care on September 19, 2019. She was born and raised in Union Sq., Somerville and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1947. Beloved daughter of the late Rose A. (Murphy) and John J. O'Brien. Granddaughter of the late Mary (Lane) Murphy who lived with Rose's family and was like a second mother. Sister of the late Mary L. (O'Brien) Bean and the late John "Joe" O'Brien. Sister-in-law of the late Edward F. Bean, Sr. and the late Louise (Zanoli) O'Brien. Devoted aunt to many nieces, nephews, their spouses & families, whose lives were greatly blessed by her care and time for family. She also leaves extended family and a wide circle of close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 am. Per Rose's wishes, Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and Private Burial was held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Rose was a caring person who found great joy in helping others. She began volunteering at the age of 14 at Little Sisters of the Poor. She felt most fortunate to be able to spend the last chapter of her life as a resident surrounded by her adopted LSP Family. Our family would like to extend special thanks to the Sisters, Staff, and Volunteers at Jeanne Jugan Residence at Little Sisters of the Poor, in gratitude for their excellent care, kindness and friendship. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at the address listed above. Retiree of Boston Edison. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019