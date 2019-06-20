PELLEGRINI, Rose M. (Cagnina) In her 100th year, of Peabody, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the in Danvers. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Stella) Cagnina. Beloved Wife of the late Saverio "Sam" Pellegrini. Loving mother of Robert Pellegrini "Bob the Barber" and his companion Ann Barrett, and John Pellegrini and his wife Susan of Danvers. Caring sister of Grace Silva of Revere. Adored grandmother of Kristin, Stephen, Rob Jr., Joe, and Travis. Great-grandmother of nine grandchildren. Rose was an amazing role model to her children, grandchildren, and all those who met her. She had a love for life and just an amazing attitude. Her biggest passion was cooking and she loved to cook for her family. Her family will always treasure the memories made and the lessons that she taught. They are blessed and grateful to have had such an amazing woman in their lives. Family and friends will gather in in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Sunday, June 23rd from 2PM to 6PM and again at 8:30AM on Monday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's name to the , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Chelsea Soldier's Home, 91 Crest Street, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home



