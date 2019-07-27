|
ROSS, Rose M. (Palmerini) Of Norwood, July 26. Dear mother of Carol McCue of Bellingham and loving grandmother of James R. McCue of Wrentham and Steven P. McCue of Waltham. Proud great-grandmother of Isobel and Sam. Dear sister of Josephine Palmerini of Norwood, Mary Jones of Walpole, and the late James and Orrigo Palmerini, Jennie Ippoliti, and Elizabeth Leggeri. Visiting Hours Sun., 5-7 pm at the Folsom & May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols St., NORWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Monday starting at 10 am and proceed with us to St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norwood for her Funeral Mass at 11 o clock. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Donations to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019