ROSE M. (COSTA) SCHIFANO
SCHIFANO, Rose M. (Costa) Of Medford, September 23. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Schifano. Devoted mother of Rose Hines and her husband George of Plymouth, and the late Francine Gladding and her surviving husband David of Tewksbury. Loving grandmother of Father George C. "Chip" Hines of Natick, Matthew Hines of Plymouth, Kevin Hines and his wife Erin of Reading, David J. Gladding and Nicole Gladding, both of Tewksbury. Loving great-grandmother of Vincent, Joseph, Leo, Oliver and Maxwell Hines, and Adriana Gladding. Dear sister of the late Marion Poccio and Frances Flammia. Dearly loved aunt of Frank (Janet), Ross, Thomas, Joseph and the late Jack Schifano, Margaret MacNeil, Robert MacNeil (Patty), Jeanne Wong (David), Debra Conboy (the late Kevin), Kimberly Murphy, Stephanie Andrews and the late Anthony Poccio. Also survived by her dear cousin Maryann Salvucci and her husband Frederick. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, September 29 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Monday, 5-7 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rose's name to the Alzheimer's Asc., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the American Heart Asc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
29
Funeral
09:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
