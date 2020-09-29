WALKER, Rose M. (Ferolito) Of Cambridge Sept. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Billy Walker. Devoted mother of Jane Cherubino & husband Lou, William Walker and the late Robert & John Walker. Loving grandmother of John Walker, Jr., Michael Cherubino, Kristen Kelleher, & Nicole Cherubino. Cherished great-grandmother of Jayden, Cameron & Giavanna Cherubino & Cole Kelleher. Sister of the Late Mary Pizzuto, Joseph, Salvatore, Michael, Frank, & John Ferolito, Jennie DiScipio, Sarah Lacci & Lucille Inferrera. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation: www.nationalbreastcancer.org
