ROSE M. (FEROLITO) WALKER
WALKER, Rose M. (Ferolito) Of Cambridge Sept. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Billy Walker. Devoted mother of Jane Cherubino & husband Lou, William Walker and the late Robert & John Walker. Loving grandmother of John Walker, Jr., Michael Cherubino, Kristen Kelleher, & Nicole Cherubino. Cherished great-grandmother of Jayden, Cameron & Giavanna Cherubino & Cole Kelleher. Sister of the Late Mary Pizzuto, Joseph, Salvatore, Michael, Frank, & John Ferolito, Jennie DiScipio, Sarah Lacci & Lucille Inferrera. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation: www.nationalbreastcancer.org would be appreciated.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
