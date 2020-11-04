WHITE, Rose M. (Cedrone) Age 84, formerly of Newton and Brighton, entered into the Kingdom of God peacefully on November 2, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert D. White. Cherished mother of Marianne Nowak and her partner John Giannone of Mansfield, Rosemary and Patrick O'Reilly of Chatham and Medfield and Robert and Robin White of Danville, NH. Beloved Nana of Patrick and Bobby O'Reilly, Katie, Brian, Molly and Erin Nowak, and Amanda and Meagan White. Also survived by her brothers Larry and Joe Cedrone of Brighton, Bill Cedrone and his wife Janet of Newton and Tommy and Ann Cedrone of Laconia, NH and her sister Kay Jordan formerly of Marlborough, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased in life by her parents Anthony and Molly Cedrone, and her beloved brothers and sisters Sonny, Franny, Peggy and Mary. Rose was the youngest daughter born into a large family of 10 children in Brighton. Her love and devotion to her family was evident throughout her life. She entered into a 59 year union in May 1961 with the love of her life Bob, raising their three children in a warm and loving two-family home in Newton with her brother Bill and sister-in-law Janet and their two children Michele and Jay. Rose was the epitome of the warm and loving mother and Nana. She gave selflessly to her family and to others. Her acts of charity were deeply rooted in her always present, in good times and in bad, Catholic faith. Rose was instrumental in the parish life of Saint Bernard's until her illness no longer permitted her to do so. Rose continued to be loved by all that she met even in her unhealthiest days. Many thanks to the incredible staff doing God's work at Benchmark Forge Hill memory care facility who considered her as one of the best residents they ever cared for. She was everyone's mom and Nana and her warm and loving personality never ceased to shine. Her legacy lives on in the exceptional eight grandchildren she leaves behind who she was forever proud of. Visiting Hour will be held Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30AM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass and interment will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness to honor this incredible woman who lived her life doing for others anonymously. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com View the online memorial for Rose M. (Cedrone) WHITE