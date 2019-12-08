|
|
MACCARONE, Rose (Ternullo) Age 92, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Catholic Memorial Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the former wife of the late Lawrence J. Maccarone. Born and raised in Boston, a daughter of the late John and Rose Ternullo, she also lived in Chelsea for many years before moving to Somerset. Mrs. Maccarone attended Wilfred Beauty Academy and worked as a hairdresser since the age of 16. Devoted to her Christian faith, she enjoyed listening to music and reading her Bible. She loved basking in the sun at Wells Beach in Maine and being with her family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Catholic Memorial Home for the love and care they provided to Rose over the past five years. She is survived by one daughter, Constance Freitas and her husband Al of Somerset; two granddaughters, Holly Carvalho and her husband Ronald of Somerset, Heather Rose Johnson of Fall River; two great-grandchildren, Kali and Jacob Carvalho and her loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Guy Ternullo, Frances DiSilva and Sarah Cameron. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10:00AM, in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., SOMERSET. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019