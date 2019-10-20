|
MACERA, Rose "Sissy" Of Nahant, Oct. 18th. Beloved wife of the late Francesco "Frank" Macera. Mother of Maria Di Tucci and her husband Frank of Burlington, Anna McGovern of Nahant, and Francesca Arria and her husband Paul of Burlington. Daughter of the late Salvatore Macera and Anna (Di Tucci). Grandmother of Brian and his wife Jillian, Maura and her husband Mark, Rachael, Alex and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Quinn, Kyle and Bailey. Sister of Mary Wescott of Acton, Antonette Spinucci of Nahant and the late Cosmo Macero of Belmont. Rose is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN, MA from 4-8 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9am, with a Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 248 Nahant Road, Nahant at 10am. Burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, Nahant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Directions and guestbook at solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019