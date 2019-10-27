|
CARUSO, Rose Marie "Ronnie" (Trodella) Age 97, of Middleton, formerly of Lynnfield, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Caruso, Sr. Loving mother of Marilyn Geary and her late husband Arthur, Ralph Caruso Jr. and his wife Andrea, Stephen Caruso and his wife Natalie, Karen Caruso and the late Robert "Bobby" Caruso and his surviving wife Nanci. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Toni, Nicole, John, Kayla, Catrina and Enzo. Adored great-grandmother of Viviana. Caring sister of the late Angela Baptista, Nellie Johnson, Kay Salvi and Anthony Trodella. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronnie was a WWII Veteran in the Women's Army Corp. Family and friends will honor Ronnie's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 4PM to 7PM, and again at 8:30AM Wednesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield for a Funeral Mass, to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019