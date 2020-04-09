|
DEIORIO, Rose Marie Of Stoneham, formerly of Chelsea, April 4, 2020, she was 85. Retired John Hancock insurance underwriter. Daughter of the late Charles and Rose (D'Allessio) DeIorio. Sister of the late Charles W. DeIorio, Sr. and his wife Ann, Frances Mazzeo and her husband Domenic. Beloved aunt of Charles W. DeIorio, Jr. and his wife Eileen of Milton, Laurie Hancock and her husband Martin of Stoughton and the late Stephen DeIorio. Cherished great-aunt of Christina & Matthew DeIorio. Also survived by many loving cousins & friends. Due to the present health crisis, Funeral Services were private. Donations in Rose Marie's memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obituary & to leave condolences, visit BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020