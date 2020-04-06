|
|
FARRELL, Rose-Marie Age 85, of Medfield, peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Farrell, mother of Robert Farrell and his wife Gwen of Uxbridge and Todd Farrell and his wife Marley of Medfield. Sister of Joseph Skenderian and his wife Sue of Carpenteria, CA. Also survived by grandchildren Alex, Acadia, Julia, Lana, Evangeline, Miranda, Theresa, Amelia, Levi and many nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest in Vine Lake Cemetery, with Services private. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020