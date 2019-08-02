|
GARDNER, Rose Marie Rose Marie (DeFranco) Gardner, 94, of Hudson, NH, died Wed., July 31, 2019, in Hudson, NH. Born May 24, 1925, Salem, MA, daughter of the late Francesco and Angelina (Amenta) DeFranco. Predeceased by three brothers and one sister, Carmello DeFranco, Paul DiFranco, Salvatore DeFranco, Ann Farinelli, a brother-in-law, Cornelius Gardner. Survivors include her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) James A. Gardner, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage, one son and three daughters, Dr. James A. Gardner, II, and his wife Dr. Jennifer L. Gardner of Sudbury, MA, Angela M. Murphy and her husband William J. Murphy, IV, of Parker, CO, Dr. Mary E. Gardner of Springfield, MA, and Rose Larson and her husband William E. Larson of Attleboro, MA, eight grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, two brothers, Joseph DiFranco and his wife Marie of Peabody, MA, Charles DiFranco and his wife Anne of Bedford, NH, one sister, Dorothy Firl of Oshkosh, WI, a brother-in-law, Frederick C. Gardner of Peabody, MA, two sisters-in-law, Mary Mazzie of Naples, FL, and Mary "Mickey" DeFranco of Salem, MA. Visitation Mon., Aug. 5th, from 4pm-7pm in Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., HUDSON, NH. Funeral Mass on Tues., Aug. 6th, at 10am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 27 Library St., Hudson, NH. All may meet at church. Burial in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Hwy. in Boscawen, NH, at 2:30pm that same day. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul - St. John the Evangelist Food Pantry, 23 Library St., Hudson, NH 03051, or the Presentation of Mary Academy, Attention: Sr. Maria Rosa, 182 Lowell Rd., Hudson, NH 03051. For an online message of condolence or for directions, please visit dumontsullivan.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019