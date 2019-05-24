Home

SAUNDERS, Rose Marie (Briggs) Of Roxbury, May 21, 2019. Retired Health and Physical Education Teacher, Boston Latin School. Wife of the late Frederick C. Saunders, Jr. Beloved mother of Vanessa Sheriff of West Bridgewater and Frederick C. Saunders, III of Roxbury. Dear sister of William Briggs, Jr. of CA, Tony Briggs of Mattapan, Carol Hullum of Durham, NC, Charles Briggs of Camden, SC and the late Fred Ballard. She leaves 3 grandchildren, and a host of extended family and dear friends. Visiting with the family Wednesday, at 10 AM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 211 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit:

www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
