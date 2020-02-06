|
SERGI, Rose Marie (Tortorella) Of Medford, February 5. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sergi. Devoted mother of Nancy M. Sergi-Gott and her husband Ralph of Framingham, Pauline Sergi of Medford, Joseph A. Sergi and his partner Charles Bingell of Medford and Anthony J. Sergi, Jr. of Charlotte, NC. Adored grandmother of Allison and Elliot Gott. Dear sister of Beatrice DeLeo of Medford, Margaret Paula and her husband Tony of Revere and the late Lawrence and Alice Tortorella, Santa and Leo Fava and Flora and Frank Giantto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, February 10, at 8:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020