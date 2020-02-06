Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE SERGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARIE (TORTORELLA) SERGI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE MARIE (TORTORELLA) SERGI Obituary
SERGI, Rose Marie (Tortorella) Of Medford, February 5. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sergi. Devoted mother of Nancy M. Sergi-Gott and her husband Ralph of Framingham, Pauline Sergi of Medford, Joseph A. Sergi and his partner Charles Bingell of Medford and Anthony J. Sergi, Jr. of Charlotte, NC. Adored grandmother of Allison and Elliot Gott. Dear sister of Beatrice DeLeo of Medford, Margaret Paula and her husband Tony of Revere and the late Lawrence and Alice Tortorella, Santa and Leo Fava and Flora and Frank Giantto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, February 10, at 8:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Rose Marie (Tortorella) SERGI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -