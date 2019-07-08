HANAFIN, Rose Mary (McGillicuddy) Of Burlington, formerly of Mission Hill, July 7. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Loving mother of Charles & his wife Judy, Rosemary Farrow & her husband Michael, John & his wife Mary, Jim & his wife Susan, Gerard & his wife Cecile, Diane Reale & her husband Dan, Christine Scola & her husband Michael, Kathleen Coluci & her husband Kevin, David & his wife Lori, Daniel & his Wife Angela all of Burlington, and Jean Armano & her husband Robert of Methuen. Sister of Eileen Dyson and Ann Melia both of West Roxbury, Peggy MacKenzie of Franklin and the late Joseph and John McGillicuddy. Grandmother of 66 and great-grandmother of 30. Visiting Hours will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn Street, on Thursday, July 11th from 4-8 p.m. The evening will conclude with a Wake Vigil beginning at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. The Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Rose's name may be made to Heartbeat Pregnancy Help Center, PO Box 153, Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions see www.stmargaretburlington.org & for online guestbook & obituary see sullivanfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019