LAPORTA, Rose Mary (DeFrancesco) Of Bourne, formerly of Medford, at the age of ninety-five. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. "Joe" LaPorta. Devoted mother of Lynda D. Murray Harding, her husband Richard T. of Humarock, Carla Ann Ferraguto, her husband James P. of Onset. Adored grandmother of Francis H. Murray, IV, Diana M. Nobrega, Tara Ann Murray, Colette Ann Burl and her husband Christopher Burl, and James P. Ferraguto, Jr. Great-grandmother of Christopher Murray, Tracy Murray, Jordyn Nobrega, Jacob Zompanti, Kailyn Nobrega, Ava Burl and Carolina Burl. Loving great-grandmother of many additional stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Andrew and Anthony DeFrancesco and Phyllis LaPorta. At the family's request all services are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Remembrances may be made in Rose Mary's memory to the Beacon Hospice, 68 Center St., Hyannis, MA 02601. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019