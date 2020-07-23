|
MOULTON, Rose Mary (Sheehan) Age 91, of Medford, died July 22nd. Wife of the late George E. Moulton. Mother of Patricia (Ronald) Amirault, George (Christine) Moulton, Thomas (Charlotte) Moulton, Judith (Stephen) Meier, Arthur (Colleen) Moulton and Virginia (Stephen) Bazarian. Grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of two. Sister of T. Edward Sheehan, Jean MacKinnon and Sister Mary Thomas, P.V.B.M. Predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Funeral mass 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Joseph's Church, 118 High St., Medford followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Dello Russo Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home
