McLAUGHLIN, Rose (Menz) Of Reading, February 12, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late William J. McLaughlin. Cherished mother of James McLaughlin and his wife Diane, John McLaughlin and his wife Virginia Valentine, Ann McLaughlin, and Robert McLaughlin and his wife Pornpen. Devoted grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Paul Menz, Eleanor Menz, Catherine Scholl, Louise Fraher and Marjorie Trainor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Rose's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30. Interment will be held in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Rose to the Friends of Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Reading, MA 01867 or at www.readingpl.org or St. Athanasius Church Fund, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020