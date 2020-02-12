Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill St.
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (MENZ) MCLAUGHLIN


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE (MENZ) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Rose (Menz) Of Reading, February 12, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late William J. McLaughlin. Cherished mother of James McLaughlin and his wife Diane, John McLaughlin and his wife Virginia Valentine, Ann McLaughlin, and Robert McLaughlin and his wife Pornpen. Devoted grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Paul Menz, Eleanor Menz, Catherine Scholl, Louise Fraher and Marjorie Trainor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Rose's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30. Interment will be held in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Rose to the Friends of Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Reading, MA 01867 or at www.readingpl.org or St. Athanasius Church Fund, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -