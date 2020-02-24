Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (LUTUS) MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE (LUTUS) MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Rose (Lutus) Of Mattapoisett, formerly of Burlington. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Ed" Mitchell. Rosie is survived by her six children: Stephanie Mitchell of Mattapoisett, MA; Paul Mitchell of Nashua, NH; Rick Mitchell and his wife Sue of Mattapoisett, MA; Carol Loud of Wilmington, MA; Ed Mitchell and his wife Connie of Chelmsford, MA; and Billy Mitchell and his wife Kathy of Dunstable, MA. Rosie also leaves behind her ten grandchildren: Amy Lauro of Nashua, NH; Matt Mitchell and his wife Caitlyn of Chester, NH; Nick Mitchell of San Diego, CA; Nate Mitchell of Foster, RI; Alyssa Mitchell of Natick, MA; Eddie Mitchell of Auburndale, MA; Kaitlin Alfaro and her husband Marvin of Nashua, NH; Kimberly Mitchell of Boston, MA; Kelly Mitchell of Boston, MA; and Billy Mitchell, Jr. of Dunstable, MA. Great-grandmother of Paige, Jonathan, and Jacob, as well as nieces and nephews. Sister of the late John Lutus, and, mother-in-law of the late Jeanne Mitchell. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, MA on Thursday, February 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, concluding with Funeral Services at 8. Private Burial will take place on Friday, February 28th. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Rosie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or at in honor of her late husband, Ed. For directions & obituary, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -