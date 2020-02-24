|
MITCHELL, Rose (Lutus) Of Mattapoisett, formerly of Burlington. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Ed" Mitchell. Rosie is survived by her six children: Stephanie Mitchell of Mattapoisett, MA; Paul Mitchell of Nashua, NH; Rick Mitchell and his wife Sue of Mattapoisett, MA; Carol Loud of Wilmington, MA; Ed Mitchell and his wife Connie of Chelmsford, MA; and Billy Mitchell and his wife Kathy of Dunstable, MA. Rosie also leaves behind her ten grandchildren: Amy Lauro of Nashua, NH; Matt Mitchell and his wife Caitlyn of Chester, NH; Nick Mitchell of San Diego, CA; Nate Mitchell of Foster, RI; Alyssa Mitchell of Natick, MA; Eddie Mitchell of Auburndale, MA; Kaitlin Alfaro and her husband Marvin of Nashua, NH; Kimberly Mitchell of Boston, MA; Kelly Mitchell of Boston, MA; and Billy Mitchell, Jr. of Dunstable, MA. Great-grandmother of Paige, Jonathan, and Jacob, as well as nieces and nephews. Sister of the late John Lutus, and, mother-in-law of the late Jeanne Mitchell. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, MA on Thursday, February 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, concluding with Funeral Services at 8. Private Burial will take place on Friday, February 28th. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Rosie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or at in honor of her late husband, Ed. For directions & obituary, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020