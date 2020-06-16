|
|
MULLETT, Rose (Lepore) Loving Wife, Mother & Grandmother Of Barefoot Bay, FL, formerly of Chelsea, MA. Passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of James Mullett. Dear and devoted mother of Richard Mullett and his wife, Paula of Campton, NH, Patricia Mullett-Yanakakis and her husband, Charles Neos of Salisbury, MA, and Robert Mullett of Barefoot Bay, FL. Sister of Richard "Sonny" Lepore of Chelsea, MA. Loving grandmother of Danielle Providakes and her husband Harry of Wakefield, MA and Nicholas "Niko" Yanakakis of Salisbury, MA and great-grandmother to Andrew Providakes. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .
View the online memorial for Rose (Lepore) MULLETT
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020