|
|
VIOLA, Rose P. Of Orient Heights, East Boston, June 10, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Salvatore "Joseph" Viola and the dear sister of the late Catherine Martino and Anna "Phyllis" Farinella. She was the loving aunt of Carol Lunt and her husband Paul of Winthrop, Janice Riley and her husband David of Arizona, Elaine M. Phaneuf and her late husband Paul of Newbury, Peter J. Martino, Jr. and his wife Kim of Winthrop, Robert Martino and his wife Louise of Winthrop, Mary Gillis and her husband John of Winthrop, Gloria Melchionda and her husband Joe of Winthrop and Christine Buckley and her husband Paul of North Carolina. Also survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Erenest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Rose P. VIOLA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020