PAPPAS, Rose (Karys) Age 91, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Pappas. Devoted mother of Pamela Pappas Clarkin and her husband Michael of Newington, NH, Valerie Erdekian and her husband James of Wayland, John P. Pappas and his wife Cathryn of West Roxbury, and Peter C. Pappas of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Elena, Nicole, Olivia, and Nicholas. She was the sister of Helen Karys of West Roxbury, the late Chris Karys, and Arthur Karys. Aunt of April, Christine, John (deceased), Lisa and Franklin, all of California, and godmother of Philip Dariotis of Swampscott. Rose is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Rose was raised in Boston by her parents, the late John C. and Vasiliki (Tsami) Karys who immigrated to the United States from Greece. She grew up in Roxbury and Roslindale before moving to West Roxbury, where she raised her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, humor, and, above all else, the unconditional love she had for her family. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, November 15th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16th at 9 o'clock, followed by a Funeral Service at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Parker and Ruggles Street, Boston at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019