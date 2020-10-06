POWELL, Rose "Cookie" (Simoes) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on Oct. 4 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Ronald L. Powell, Sr. Devoted mother of Barbara Powell-Maida and her husband Robert of Readville, Rosanne Yankauskas of Stoughton, and Ronald L. Powell, Jr. of North Easton. Cherished sister of Mary Barron, Louise Kornmullar, Linda Cofran, Catherine Cofran, Manuel Simoes, Jr. and the late Patricia Kudruk, Irene Belmonte, John Simoes, Richard Simoes, and Robert Simoes. Loving "Nana" of thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Interment will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, all donations in Rose's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
