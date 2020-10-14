1/1
ROSE R. (ACCARDI) GISONE
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GISONE, Rose R. (Accardi) Of Roslindale, October 12, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Patricia Stankard and her late husband Paul. Loving aunt to Kathryn Alpert and her husband Alan, Mark Stankard and his wife Katherine, Peter Stankard and Ria Latulippe, Paula Diana and her husband Philip. Also survived by 7 great and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Retired longtime employee of the Gillette Company in Boston. Member of numerous organizations including the Sons of Italy in Roslindale and the Villagers Club of St. John Chrysostom Parish, West Roxbury. Rose will be remembered for her enthusiastic zest for life. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. She often could be seen on the dance floor in her younger years and was fiercely proud of her Italian Heritage. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, on Sunday, October 18 from 2-5PM. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visiting Hours: Sunday, 2-5 PM. Joseph Russo Funeral Home www.Russofuneralhome.com 617-325-7300

View the online memorial for Rose R. (Accardi) GISONE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved