GISONE, Rose R. (Accardi) Of Roslindale, October 12, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Patricia Stankard and her late husband Paul. Loving aunt to Kathryn Alpert and her husband Alan, Mark Stankard and his wife Katherine, Peter Stankard and Ria Latulippe, Paula Diana and her husband Philip. Also survived by 7 great and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Retired longtime employee of the Gillette Company in Boston. Member of numerous organizations including the Sons of Italy in Roslindale and the Villagers Club of St. John Chrysostom Parish, West Roxbury. Rose will be remembered for her enthusiastic zest for life. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. She often could be seen on the dance floor in her younger years and was fiercely proud of her Italian Heritage. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, on Sunday, October 18 from 2-5PM. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visiting Hours: Sunday, 2-5 PM. Joseph Russo Funeral Home www.Russofuneralhome.com
617-325-7300 View the online memorial for Rose R. (Accardi) GISONE