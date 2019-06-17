|
|
ROWE, Rose S. (Lombardo) A lifelong resident of Malden, on June 16, 2019. Wife of the late George D. Rowe. Beloved mother of Dennis G. Rowe & his wife Dianne of Naples, FL, Michael A. Rowe & his wife Megan of Medford, & the late Ronald G. Rowe & his surviving wife Karen. Sister of Millie Herlihey & the late Connie Bucci, Rocco & Anthony Lombardo. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Marie Murray, Louise Ann Pierce, Toni-Marie Hamilton, Marissa Morrison, Nicholas & Andrew Rowe, Emma Louise Rowe & Abbey Marie Rowe. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren & nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating Rose's Life at St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden on Thursday, June 20th at 10:00am. Private interment of ashes will take place on Friday at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Longtime cafeteria worker for the Malden Public Schools & Cheverus School. Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019