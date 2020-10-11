HICKEY, Rose T. (Boffo) Of Holbrook, October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Hickey, Jr. Mother of Steven C. Hickey (Kristin McCarthy) of Shutesbury, David C. Hickey (Kenna Rey) of Lakeland, TN, Michael J. Hickey (Sharon) of Abington and Eileen M. Hickey (Thomas Donovan) of Dedham. Sister of the late Charles, Dominic and Anthony Boffo and Mary Barone. Also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rose's life by gathering to visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, before leaving in procession at 10:30 a.m. to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd fl., Princeton, NJ 08540, www.autismspeaks.org
For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com